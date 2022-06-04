Lot #20-Bates Plan w/ upper level guest suite. All sides brick. Chesapeake Pearl authentic tumble. ML primary w/ sunroom and open floor plan. Completion approximately October.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $522,366
