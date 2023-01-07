4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $525,000

New listing in sought after Bridgefield! This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is ready for its new owners. Interior features include: hardwood floors throughout ML; living room that flows into an eat-in kitchen; SS appliances; granite counter tops; generous cabinet space; gas fireplace; ML primary suite; dual sinks; soaking tub; walk in shower; two additional bedrooms on ML; additional bedroom upstairs; flex space perfect for gym or playroom also upstairs; generous closet and storage space abound; neutral paint throughout. Outside is perfect for entertaining with the screened porch, newer deck, fire pit, and fence. Enjoy your morning coffee in the screened porch and your afternoon entertaining on the deck. Don’t miss this one! Schedule your showing today.