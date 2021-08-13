The attention to detail, outstanding flow, color scheme and high end fixtures you do NOT find in most homes are right here. The moment you drive up to the home you notice the Wide sidewalk and welcoming rocking chair porch with textured floor. Double glass entry doors greet you as you enter the open floor plan. Shiplap on the gas fireplace, exceptional light fixtures. All 4 doors from the living area to the 12X12 screen porch are functional. SELLER ASK FOR BEST AND FINAL 6:00 8/12 Pocket doors throughout give you additional open space, unencumbered. Wait until you see the kitchen! Counter tops are granite leather finish, farm style sink, beautiful color tile and a coffee nook. Walk in pantry with embossed glass door. A gourmet chefs delight. Primary with tray ceiling on Main floor and the en suite bath is amazing. HUGE double walk in closet. Storage abounds in this home at every turn. For those with pets there is a custom pet area under the stairs and a pet washing station.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prosecutor said nearly five years ago, Ramel Daye suddenly and without provocation grabbed a hammer and hit his then-9-year-old son multiple times with it. On Thursday, Daye pleaded guilty to assault and child abuse charges in connection to that incident in 2016. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.
A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.
A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bo…
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.
Clemmons Bojangles property sold for $1.96 million
A brutal crime. A bungled investigation. A 7-year legal nightmare for a man who could prove it wasn't him.
Brandon Edwards waited seven long years for a chance to tell his story.
Prosecutor: Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol causes fatal crash when she made a left turn into ABC store
A prosecutor said a Kernersville woman already driving drunk caused a fatal crash when she turned into an ABC store and failed to yield to traffic. As a result, a 51-year-old Kernersville man driving a motorcycle ran into the car. The man died at the scene from blunt-force trauma.
- Updated
Under an ordinance passed Tuesday next door in Guilford County, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks or face possible civil penalties.