4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom (+ MIL Suite) one owner home, privately located in Winston Salem. Warm welcome entry boasts towering 10 foot ceilings, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, natural light beaming throughout, all overlooking the golf course. Brand new deck is perfect for entertaining while watching the sunset over the Olde Homeplace Golf Club. The kitchen offers SS appliances, a gas range, and bar top seating. All 4 bedrooms sit on the main level, but upstairs offers 3 different bonus spaces perfect for a MIL suite, guest quarters, separate apartment, the possibilities are endless. Upstairs has a full bathroom with subway tile surround, pre-plumbing for a wet bar, nearly 24’x20’ room, plus extra storage room/craft room, office/playroom/game room. Corner lot, .97 Acres, No HOA. Conveniently located to I-74/ US-311.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $534,900
