4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $535,000

Nestled in the heart of Mt Tabor in the quaint neighborhood of Ridgemere, sits this spacious and bright 4 BR, 4 1/2 Ba home loaded with custom elegance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted interior, and newly finished hardwood maple floors make this home gleam from top to bottom. Additionally, fresh paint on all exterior trim and screened porch, and a newly installed architectural roof provide for low maintenance for years to come. Grand two-story entrance, home office perfect for working remotely, ML primary suite, and additional back staircase to bonus room and upper level make this home both functional and comfortable. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, Starbucks, restaurants, medical, and fitness. Neighborhood Pool within walking distance. Welcome Home!