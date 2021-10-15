4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $535,000

Welcome home! This beautiful home is in desirable Greenbrier Farm. This home is move-in ready. There is a large family room with a fireplace that opens up to a light and bright kitchen with a gas range. There is seating for 4 at the kitchen bar. Don't miss the impressive butlers pantry with room for a full size refrigerator. The entire first floor has hardwood floors. Enjoy the large screen porch with vaulted ceilings that overlooks the private back yard. The second story has a large master suite with a great walk-in closet. The finished walk-out basement is the perfect spot for entertaining or watching your favorite team. It has a fireplace and opens up to the back yard and a patio. The 3 car garage and large parking area allow for plenty of space for cars. The home also has a whole house generator and a sprinkler system. The neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball, playground, and 3 lakes. You won't want to miss this great home!