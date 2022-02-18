 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,000

Extraordinary opportunity on a large private lot in New Sherwood Forest! Move right into this classic beauty: freshly painted, newly refinished hardwoods, new carpet, 2021 roof. A dream house for entertaining inside and out with oversized rooms, filled with natural sunlight opening up to a beautiful brick terrace and stone patio. Four gigantic bedrooms with walk in closets, built in desks and shelving for all ages to work, study and play at home. A second staircase in the back of the house offers additional privacy. Oversized 2 car garage makes this timeless home absolutely perfect! Close to the Muddy Creek greenway, neighborhood pool with easy access to shopping, dining and assigned schools.

