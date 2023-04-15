New build in established Thornbury at Fleetwood! Popular layout with a large primary suite on the main level, formal dining room, 2 story foyer, open kitchen, breakfast, den. Enjoy the rear covered porch great for entertaining or to relax with your favorite drink. The 2nd level has a large loft plus 3 bedrooms - 1 with an en suite bath. Convenient to shopping, schools, and more!! All of the latest trends and high end finishes. Mid June estimated completion date.