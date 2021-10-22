 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

Beautiful Home in a cul-de-sac in the Much Sought After Meadowlands Golf Community. This Gorgeous Home has 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths and a Large Bonus Room. Lovely open floor plan with magnificent Kitchen boasting large island, SS appliances, Double Oven, Gas Cooktop, and Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom on the Main with beautiful Master Bath and Large Master Closet. Additional Bedroom on Main which would also make a great office space. Laundry Room on Main with separate sink. Upstairs boast 2 Bedrooms (One with an en-suite) and a Large Bonus Room with Huge Walk-in Attic storage. Large Covered Patio that is approximately 30'x12' overlooks fenced-in back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News