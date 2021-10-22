4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

Beautiful Home in a cul-de-sac in the Much Sought After Meadowlands Golf Community. This Gorgeous Home has 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths and a Large Bonus Room. Lovely open floor plan with magnificent Kitchen boasting large island, SS appliances, Double Oven, Gas Cooktop, and Granite Countertops. Master Bedroom on the Main with beautiful Master Bath and Large Master Closet. Additional Bedroom on Main which would also make a great office space. Laundry Room on Main with separate sink. Upstairs boast 2 Bedrooms (One with an en-suite) and a Large Bonus Room with Huge Walk-in Attic storage. Large Covered Patio that is approximately 30'x12' overlooks fenced-in back yard.