4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

Brand-new, all-brick home on cul-de-sac lot in Vienna/Lewisville/Reagan school district! Nearly complete, this unique Reece floor plan by Isenhour Homes offers a luxurious primary bedroom suite on the main level with three additional bedrooms + two full bathrooms upstairs -- PLUS a bonus room with clerestory windows; Dining room with wide cased opening leads to the quartz/stainless steel kitchen with gas range and pantry; Kitchen opens beautifully to the living room with fireplace and dramatic coffered ceiling; 2-car attached (main-level) garage leads to the convenient drop-zone and laundry room; Large walk-in attic storage area on second floor; Tankless gas water heater; Screened porch leads to lovely curved patio with firepit, overlooking the yard's wooded backdrop -- while a black aluminum fence creates plenty of protected play space for the kids or pets; Coveted cul-de-sac location assures no through-traffic -- Last new home in Sage Creek!