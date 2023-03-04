Lot #28-Roland Plan. 4 sides brick with double front porch, 4 BR's plus bonus room on upper level, main level offers open floor plan kitchen with island to great room, formal DR with coffered ceiling and private office. Extended kitchen with pot filler, wall unit oven/mw combo, gas cooktop w/ SS hood. White farmhouse sink, quartz tops. Primary BR features shower w/ double head and more. Used as the model home and now available - upgrades include sod & irrigation in both front & rear , blinds throughout home and side by side SS refrigerator.