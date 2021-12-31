4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $540,000

Gorgeous patio home located in sought after Walnut Park area of Brookberry Farm. This corner lot home is beautifully decorated & has been meticulously maintained through the years! This one has all you want - open concept floor plan with living room/kitchen/breakfast with a covered porch out back surrounded by a private, brick-enclosed courtyard. Other main floor features: Primary suite has bathroom with separate shower & tub and huge walk-in closet! Sun-filled dining room, second bedroom with full bath plus laundry room with large pantry/closet round out the main floor. Upper level has a third bedroom, full bath plus another room that could be used for a fourth bedroom or bonus room! You won't believe the amount of space in the walk-in attic! Yard work is included giving you more time to enjoy Brookberry's amenities, which are endless! Enjoy the green space right across the street complete with a gazebo! Just a short walk to the neighborhood pool, clubhouse, barn and more!