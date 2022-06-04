 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $544,392

Lot #28-Roland Plan. 4 sides brick with double front porch, 4 BR's plus bonus room on upper level, main level offers open floor plan kitchen with island to great room, formal DR with coffered ceiling and private office. Extended kitchen with pot filler, wall unit oven/mw combo, gas cooktop w/ SS hood. White farmhouse sink, quartz tops. Primary BR features shower w/ double head and more. Completion approximately September.

