4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $550,000

Looking for a friendly and easy-living home in a great location? Welcome to 3302 Buena Vista Road. The main level is reserved for living and entertaining, with a formal living room, inviting wood-paneled study, spacious sunroom and wonderful 19'x17' screened porch accessible from the kitchen and study. Upstairs has all the sleeping quarters, including the primary bedroom with two closets and ensuite bath. A large playroom in the basement offers additional flexible living or work space, and an exercise room and storage/utility room complete the lower level. In addition to the main level screened porch, there is also uncovered deck space for grilling and seating, plus a welcoming brick patio out front - lots of options for outdoor dining and relaxing.