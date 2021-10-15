Glenridge - Meticulously maintained and updated! Super floor plan with bedrooms up and gracious living and entertaining space on the main. 3 car garage with workspace and storage. Roof 2009, HVAC 2011, terraced turf patio with retaining wall added 2015, LVPF added in playroom 2016, new composite deck 2018, water heater 2020, attic insulation added 2020, master bathroom complete redo 2021, new concrete sidewalk and driveway 2021, plus more. Wonderful neighborhood with community pool, close proximity to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, etc. Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $559,000
