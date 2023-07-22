Built in 2019. Home nestled in Sage Creek subdivision. Open concept floor plan with eat-in kitchen, and separate dining/office space. Bright, spacious kitchen with large island and ample storage. Lots of natural light. Secondary bedroom located on main level. Primary bedroom on second level along with two other, large, bedrooms. Bonus room yields closet storage for bedroom capability. Laundry on second floor. Relax on the screened porch, overlooking a fenced backyard or the covered front porch. Schedule your private tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $562,900
