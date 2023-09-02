Lovely transitional home built in 2021 offers main level living and open floor plan at its finest! Large kitchen with butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, gas range and quartz countertops, opens to great room with fireplace. Primary bedroom and additional bedroom/office are located on the main level. Upstairs includes walk-in storage, two additional bedrooms and full bath, plus loft. Screened porch and fenced backyard are great for entertaining. Washer and dryer included. Conveniently located to WFU, shopping, downtown and more. This one won't last long! OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 FROM 2-4PM. No showings prior to Open House.