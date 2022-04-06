4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $569,000

New owners will enjoy the charm and convenience of Sherwood Forest, plus an idyllic, park-like backyard. This classic brick traditional offers graciously sized rooms throughout, a main level bedroom with bath plus 3 upper ones, a handsome lower level rec room with built-ins and a bath, and a magnificent den with multi-windows overlooking the backyard "park." Huge garage, deck with terraced steps, two masonry fireplaces, main level laundry room, large kit/breakfast room and formals too. Lovely trimwork and wood floors. Favored public schools as well as proximity to privates. Find "Life is Good" here. Additional photos 4/4. Make appointments now.