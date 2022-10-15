Potential 2.5% VA Assumable Loan!!! Buyer does NOT have to be a veteran to assume. YES...2.5%!!! Text agent for details. Check off your wish list: Brick on 4 sides with vinyl trim, quality builder (Aher Builders), 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, primary on main, potential 2nd primary upstairs, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and custom book shelves flanking gas fireplace, bonus room, study area, show-stopping kitchen with pull out shelving and 5 burner gas range, coffered ceiling in dining room, bull nose corners, and great outside space w/ level fenced back yard. Six-home community with no HOA. Great location with easy access to highways, shopping, WFU, hospitals, and downtown. Meadowlark/Reagan schools
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $570,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dirty Fries has closed its Winston-Salem location at 500 Akron Drive.
Q: My friend tried to deposit cash in an account at Bank of America in her grandson’s account. She said that the BOA refused to take cash and …
"Pawn Stars" is looking for audiences for its road trip to Winston-Salem
A local startup small business — Storage Scholars LLC — that began with the founders knocking on doors as college students will make its marke…
A new food business opened Oct. 11 on Burke Street, offering a coffee shop and café by day and private event space by night.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
Winston-Salem police are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired early Saturday inside a restroom at the Thirsty Pallet bar at 249 W. F…
Youth football coach went 'rogue,’ sparking brawl at Glenn High, official says. League’s use of facilities is temporarily suspended.
A local youth football league will not be allowed to use facilities at Glenn High School while Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reviews it…
Carver was one of the top football programs in the state under Coach Keith Wilkes. Now the school's football field might be named for him.
A Burlington group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem tract that has a Biscuitville restaurant as the tenant, according to a Fo…