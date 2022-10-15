4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $570,000

Potential 2.5% VA Assumable Loan!!! Buyer does NOT have to be a veteran to assume. YES...2.5%!!! Text agent for details. Check off your wish list: Brick on 4 sides with vinyl trim, quality builder (Aher Builders), 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, primary on main, potential 2nd primary upstairs, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and custom book shelves flanking gas fireplace, bonus room, study area, show-stopping kitchen with pull out shelving and 5 burner gas range, coffered ceiling in dining room, bull nose corners, and great outside space w/ level fenced back yard. Six-home community with no HOA. Great location with easy access to highways, shopping, WFU, hospitals, and downtown. Meadowlark/Reagan schools