4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $575,000

Priced Below Tax Value. These opportunities are hard to find today! One-owner, custom-built on 1.00 ac lot ready for your personal touches for grand living in this elegant home. This large brick home has so much space to offer w/comfortable floor plan. Lovely accents w/wood floors, crown molding, Marsh kitchen cabinets, S/S refrigerator (stays), built in microwave and oven, & smooth cooktop. Two primary sized bedrooms, two additional bedrooms and two living areas (gas FP no logs), formal dining, eat-in kitchen, & large, bright tiled sunroom which offers an abundance of windows. Finished walk-out/daylight basement has 3 rooms and tall ceilings along with a FULL bath (possible in-law suite). Two laundry areas on main & lower level. 2-car basement garage in addition to an extra storage/workshop area. Welcoming circular drive & private, expansive and serene backyard. Zone 5 schools! Close to shopping, restaurants, and banking. See AO remarks.