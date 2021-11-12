4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $579,900

Timeless 4 BR, 3 BA home with charming details throughout. Step into a classic living room with FP that flows into the formal dining. UPDATED eat-in kit with new counters, backsplash, hardware & range-SS appliances & pantry. A spacious greatroom affords built-ins & FP with gas logs, adjacent to light-filled office/sunroom & new wet bar with mini frig & ice machine. A ML bedroom & full bath with new counter is so convenient. Two staircases lead to UL offering a primary suite with 2 closets (one walk-in), private terrace & renovated bath with 2 sinks & tiled shower. 2 additional bedrooms share hall bath. Walk-out, floored storage in eave. Updates include: new roof Oct 2016, fresh interior & exterior paint, electrical box, front yard picket fence & landscaping & some new lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors! Laundry is found on UL & in unfinished basement with so much storage space & garage. All found on beautiful, treed corner lot. Convenient to Salem Pky, Stratford Rd & Forsyth CC.