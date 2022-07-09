4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $594,000

Immerse yourself in luxury living in this modern, farmhouse style Smart Home. Designer fixtures & custom touches throughout compliment 2 spacious primary suites w/ vaulted ceilings. European-inspired main-level bath has a spa-like feel w/ inviting standalone tub, double vanities w/ elegant cabinetry, & enormous double walk-in shower w/ towel warmer. Full baths finished w/ backlit LED defogging mirrors, luxurious rain shower heads & designer tile. Commercial-grade, tankless water heater. Open, airy floor plan includes great room w/ vaulted ceilings, romantic linear gas fireplace, wired surround sound system & tons of natural light. Perfect for entertaining, kitchen has a butler’s pantry, extra-large island, breakfast nook, high-capacity vented range hood & is complimented w/ stylish appliances & modern light fixtures. Relax in the 350+ sqft screened-in Lanai or 6-person hot tub while watching wildlife frequent the expansive fenced-in back yard. Many more features; too much to list.