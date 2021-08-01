 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $595,000

Sellers Requesting Highest & Best By Monday, August 2nd at Noon! Absolutely charming Buena Vista four bedroom & three full bath home (plus guesthouse) on one of Winston Salem‘s most attractive streets! Wonderful renovations throughout. Large primary suite with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen opens to beautiful covered porch. So much potential in the guest house! Spacious two car garage and fenced back yard. Current owners have done multiple updates. Please ask for list!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News