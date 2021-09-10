Wonderful home in sought after Coventry! Main level primary suite with two large walk in closets. Formal living and dining rooms plus a lovely den with a handsome stone fireplace. Study with plenty of built in shelving to showcase your favorite book collection. Enjoy the private rear covered porch and patio year round! Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a sitting area and a large bonus room. HOA covers yard maintenance. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000
