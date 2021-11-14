*Offer Deadline Monday 11/15 @ 3 pm* One-of-a-kind 1920s craftsman bungalow in sought after Buena Vista/West Highlands location-the charm & convenience cannot be matched! The wide rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this home bursting w/character & style. Features incl. 9'+ft ceilings, heart of pine floors, wide craftsman style windows, antique light fixtures & more. Wonderful flow w/multiple living spaces & formal dining room. The updated kitchen incl. SS appliances, gas range & double oven. Sliding doors that open to the private backyard w/spacious deck, courtyard & ample green space. Main level primary bedroom suite w/3 closets, double vanity, separate shower & garden tub. 3 upstairs bedrooms w/en suite baths & office, laundry options. The separate Carriage house/guesthouse is a gem of a find boasting 800+SF of private quarters incl. kitchen, bath & large living space! Prime location in gorgeous established neighborhood setting-minutes from Thruway, downtown, shopping & parks.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000
