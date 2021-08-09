4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000

Wonderful home & sought after location. One-owner, custom-built home on 1.00 ac lot ready for your personal touches for grand living in this elegant home. This large brick home has so much space to offer. Lovely accents w/wood floors, crown molding, Marsh kitchen cabinets, S/S refrigerator (stays), built in microwave and oven, & smooth cooktop. Primary bedroom UL which offers a very large ensuite w/ jetted tub, double vanity, sitting area, large walk-in master closet. Second bedroom on UL is the size of a primary bedroom along with two additional bedrooms, for a total of four. Two living areas (gas FP no logs), formal dining, eat-in kitchen, & large, bright tiled sunroom which offers an abundance of windows. Finished basement space w full walk-out with 3 rooms and tall ceilings along with a full bath (possible in-law suite). Laundry on main & lower level. 2-car basement garage, storage/workshop area. Welcoming circular drive & private expansive backyard. Zone 5 schools! See AO remarks.