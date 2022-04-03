Extremely unique opportunity to own a renovated 4 bedroom & 4.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after historic Washington Park neighborhood. This 1926 home has been beautifully renovated, retaining much of its original charm. The primary suite is a true oasis, with sitting area/office with custom built-ins. The basement provides an impressive amount of storage. Charming kitchen with Wolf stove! So many flexible spaces for either working from home or for giving everyone a little extra space. There is not a single wasted square foot in this light filled home! Outdoor hangout areas include two covered porches as well as a large deck that overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard. A short distance to the park and steps from UNCSA!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000
