4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,900

1960's Contemporary on secluded lot in desirable location! Dramatic slate flagged foyer with freestanding staircase, vaulted living room with pegged hardwoods, wet bar and wood burning fireplace opens to wonderful covered deck/balcony overlooking a beautiful wooded setting. The kitchen/den combo opens to the back patio and features the coolest fireplace, gas cooktop, double ovens & warming drawer. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including a large primary with private bath. Lower level has large playroom/guest quarters with full bath, kitchenette and a double garage. Truly a unique Buena Vista property!

