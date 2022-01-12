4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $614,900

Charming 4 bed 3.5 bath French Provincial located right off Reynolda (Buena Vista / West Highlands). Property has had some recent cosmetic updates and is ready for your final touches. Priced thousands below tax assessed value, this is an opportunity for the venturesome intrepid home buyer. Exterior veneer is 'coquina' hard stucco, with EIFS cornice and trim. Recent updates include, fresh paint, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new appliances, recessed lighting, exterior trim paint. Property to be sold As IS.