New Isenhour Subdivision! Floor Plan is Ellington Classic. It features 4 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths. Main will include Kitchen, Breakfast, Great Room, Primary Suite, Study, Dining Room and Laundry. Home will include a Coffered Ceiling in Great Room, a Butler's Pantry and a Built-in drop zone. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a Bonus Room. Contact today for more information. Construction to begin soon.