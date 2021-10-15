4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $629,500

Separate living quarters above detached garage! Unique Charleston-style home in Brookberry Farm's Village is filled with character starting with the covered front porch -- extending through the interior with charming nooks and crannies -- all the way to the rear courtyard leading to the detached garage with "guest house" above; High-quality finishes with 10' ceilings on main level and an abundance of wood floors; Quartz kitchen with island, professional-style gas range and walk-in pantry; Primary BR suite on main level with walk-in closet and luxury bath; Upper level includes bonus room, 2 baths and BRs 2 & 3; Massive fenced-in slate courtyard offers remarkable outdoor living space and leads directly to the 2-car garage; Separate staircase leads up to the finished living space over the garage, complete with great room, BR and full bath -- all finished in top quality & has its own HVAC system; Spend your leisure time enjoying your community -- the yard work is taken care of by the HOA!