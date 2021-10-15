Separate living quarters above detached garage! Unique Charleston-style home in Brookberry Farm's Village is filled with character starting with the covered front porch -- extending through the interior with charming nooks and crannies -- all the way to the rear courtyard leading to the detached garage with "guest house" above; High-quality finishes with 10' ceilings on main level and an abundance of wood floors; Quartz kitchen with island, professional-style gas range and walk-in pantry; Primary BR suite on main level with walk-in closet and luxury bath; Upper level includes bonus room, 2 baths and BRs 2 & 3; Massive fenced-in slate courtyard offers remarkable outdoor living space and leads directly to the 2-car garage; Separate staircase leads up to the finished living space over the garage, complete with great room, BR and full bath -- all finished in top quality & has its own HVAC system; Spend your leisure time enjoying your community -- the yard work is taken care of by the HOA!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $629,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, is charged with murder in the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Evans is being tried as an adult in the case.
Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner
30-unit complex to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Third and Fourth streets.
The box cutter was confiscated, school officials said.
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
Bonuses of $700 or $500 will be given in two installments as a way to retain employees in a tight labor market.
Reagan's Macy Pate blisters Bermuda Run West course to fire a 14-under 57 in conference championship
The sophomore had 13 birdies in her 18 holes to set state scoring record
Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?