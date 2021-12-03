4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $629,900

Virtually impossible to find but here it is! Pristine, fully renovated 4 bedroom and 3 full bath in Buena Vista. With over 3000 sqft of thoughtfully designed space, this home boasts an ideal floor plan and so much natural light! Lower level den/play room and huge dry storage area. Oversized kitchen island and an impressive amount of storage. Kitchen/great room overlook flat back yard that offers so much potential. Two fireplaces. Hardwood floors. Beautiful tile selections in all bathrooms Minutes from Thruway, both hospitals and downtown.