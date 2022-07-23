4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

Luxury home with acreage and creek! This custom built 4 bed 2.5 bath home has 5000+ heated square feet, 2 zone HVAC, 9' ceilings, office space with built in shelving, shaker doors, granite counter tops throughout. glass cabinet doors with LED lights, wood floors, 4K security cameras, and a safe room to name a few. There are too many luxury/custom items to list! New price point due to basement being partially finished. Most of the materials to finish the basement are present. Sit on the back porch and enjoy the sounds of nature as the creek trickles by! There are 4+ acres to create your own slice of Heaven! Enjoy growing your garden in the fenced garden area. This property is a must see!