4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $650,000

Picture yourself in Sherwood Forest in the New Year! Location is prime for this prestigious Winston Salem home! Nestled on a lovely hill on one of the best streets in the neighborhood, this amazing, mostly main-level home has everything! The sellers have updated much of the house including foodie-loving appliances, patio and have also added a full house generator. Other updates include: custom closet systems in 3 of the bedrooms and laundry room, security system, privacy fence, sprinkler system, hardwood flooring through most of the house, and much more! Zoned near highly desired schools! Close to shopping, greenways, hospitals and interstate.

