4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $652,500

Amazing and Unique offering in the West Salem area. Over 3500 sqft home with striking skyline views of downtown. Every inch of this home has been remodeled in such an elegant style. The gourmet kitchen opens to great room surrounded by windows. Easy access to wrap around porch offering the best outdoor space overlooking downtown. Gracious master with fireplace, en-suite bathroom, and attached sitting room perfect for reading, writing, painting or whatever moves your soul. Lower level wine room is a must see. 1 car garage and tons of storage space. Walking distance to downtown and Old Salem. Fantastic find!