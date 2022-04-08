4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $669,900

Open and lofty home has many updates, striking skyline views and super location! Enjoy a quick walk to Marshall Street-Brookstown area eateries. All 3500 sq ft of this home have been tastefully remodeled so you can move right in. The gourmet kitchen is open to the light-filled great room. From the great room step out to the wrap around porch offering the best outdoor space overlooking downtown with very nice views! Upstairs enjoy the spacious master with fireplace, en-suite bathroom, and attached sitting room. Plenty of bedroom closet space! Lower level wine room is a must see. 1 car garage and tons of storage space including a room for the dogs with a backyard K-9 playspace. Walking distance to downtown and Old Salem. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy Downtown & low maintenance living without the HOA!