Welcome to this modern take of a Southern retreat located in the Village section of Brookberry Farm. Enjoy the views and sunsets from your front porch. Lovely foyer and dining room greet you upon entry. Continue on towards the back of the home for the kitchen and living room. Chef's kitchen features a Bertazzoni gas range, quartz countertops and a kitchen island. Cozy up to the fireplace in the living room! Main level primary suite has a large walk-in closet, stunning bathroom with double vanities, an oversized spa-like shower and access to the laundry room. Screened porch overlooks the back yard and patio area. Mudroom area located at the back of the house conveniently located near the detached garage. Second floor has three bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms and generous walk-in closets. Neighborhood amenities are top-notch: pool, clubhouse, fitness facility, tennis courts, playgrounds and more! HOA also covers lawn maintenance. Completely move in ready and so many more upgrades!