4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Fabulous new construction in Brookberry Farm! 4BR,4.5 Bath and bonus room! ML primary, vaulted ceiling with beautiful ensuite bath, separate tiled shower, freestanding tub and double vanity. Option for 2nd ML bedroom or office with private bath. Soaring ceilings in great room. ML laundry and pantry in kitchen. 2 upper level bedrooms, one has private bath and walk-in closet. Huge bonus room. Plenty of closets and storage space throughout. Covered back porch and patio for entertaining. High end finishes throughout!

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

