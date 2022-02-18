 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $679,900

Absolutely stunning home overlooking private park in Greenbrier Farm! So many custom features including gorgeous professional landscaping (with four different types of Chinese Maples), elevator, huge updated kitchen, alarm system, sound system, optional second primary bedroom on upper level, detailed mouldings & more in this meticulously maintained home! Beautiful two story entry opens to spacious DR-study/office with vaulted ceiling-expansive two story LR with built ins, gas log FP & skylights-fabulous updated kitchen featuring abundant cabinetry, level 5 granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, dual fuel range with gas cooktop, additional wall oven, large island with seating for six & under counter LED lighting-walk in laundry room with access to elevator-lovely primary suite with luxury bath-bonus room with built in screen & sound system-triple garage with two closets & workbench-large screened porch with black out screens (easy to see out but hard to see in!)-HMS warranty

