4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $695,000

Charm and function blend to create an exceptional opportunity in sought-after Buena Vista. The white picket fence and lovely gardens provide stunning blooms during every season and add to this home’s storybook curb appeal. Step inside this light-filled and thoughtfully updated home to enjoy a spacious living room with built-ins, surround sound and a gas log fireplace. The bright kitchen features updated cabinets, Thermador appliances, a locally custom built bar countertop, corner seating with storage and a new pantry. The sunroom opens to the backyard patio – perfect for entertaining indoors and out. The primary bedroom suits modern lifestyles with an amazing 35-foot-long custom closet. A graciously sized lower level bedroom with a gas log fireplace may also be used as a rec room. Excellent location, close to Reynolda Village, local eateries, bakeries, shopping and medical centers.

