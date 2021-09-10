4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,000

Classic and charming define this special home in Coventry. The elegant 2 story foyer, with 3 piece crown molding and wainscoting welcomes you. On the main level there is a formal LR & DR, a comfortable great room with built-in cabinets and a large kitchen with a pantry, built-in desk and recent stainless appliances. There is a sunny breakfast area that includes a wet bar with an ice maker and built-in cabinetry. The tranquil MBR suite and handsome wood paneled office complete the picture. Upstairs are 3 BRs, 2 full baths, a bonus room with storage closets and a spacious walk-in attic. The unfinished basement with heat and air is perfect for exercise or a workshop. This must see home, with a raised brick patio, overlooks a beautiful fenced and wooded backyard.