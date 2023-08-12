Lovely custom built home nestled on a wooded, fenced lot in the highly coveted Sherwood Forest neighborhood. This thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted open concept home has so much to offer. Step inside a gracious sized foyer to enjoy the handsome dining room, nicely equipped kitchen with large island and butler pantry, cozy breakfast area, and a spacious great room with built-ins and gas log fireplace. There is also a main level bedroom with full bath. The second level features a very large primary bedroom with wood floors, oversized walk-in-closet, spacious ensuite primary bath, two additional bedrooms, huge bonus/playroom and an office/den. Fabulous expansion possibility on the third level that is plumbed for a bath and has 1,000+/- square feet. Enjoy outdoor living from the front porch, screened porch or patio - perfect for entertaining. This home truly is a gem!