4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

This lovely traditional home is nestled on a large private lot. The circular driveway highlights the beautiful landscaping. Classically designed, the main level hosts the large primary bedroom, living room, den along with the kitchen and breakfast room. The screened porch overlooks the pool and patio below as well as the woods behind. The kitchen and baths have been updated. The upper level has a second primary suite plus 2 other Bedrooms. Enjoy the lower level playroom with plenty of windows and walk-out access to the pool and patio. The lower level room finished with vinyl plank floors could be used as an exercise room or home theatre room. 3rd room in the basement could be an office.