4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

Better than New!! This fantastic property has everything you need to make it home. Located in desirable Sherwood Forest this is one you need to see to fully appreciate. Features include: Granite Counters; SS Appliances; Prep-Sink; Wet Bar; Hardwood Floors Throughout; 2 inch blinds; 2 Laundry Rooms; Walk-in Closets; Dual Vanities; Oversized Composite Deck; Salt-Water Pool; Fenced Yard; and More! Convenient to Salem Parkway, I40, Shopping, Major Hospitals, and the Muddy Creek Greenway. Showings begin Saturday, January 29th. Schedule your showing today!

