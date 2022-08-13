 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

Beautiful and versatile Sydney plan from Isenhour Houses is currently under construction. Study with French doors could easily be used as a dining room in addition to the casual dining area. The upstairs features a loft as well as a bonus room. Luxurious owner's bath has a freestanding garden tub and a large tile shower. Slide out trash can and pots and pans drawers in kitchen. Laundry room has a laundry sink. Convenient drop zone with wall cabinets. All information is from plans and is subject to change.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert