4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

Beautiful and versatile Sydney plan from Isenhour Houses is currently under construction. Study with French doors could easily be used as a dining room in addition to the casual dining area. The upstairs features a loft as well as a bonus room. Luxurious owner's bath has a freestanding garden tub and a large tile shower. Slide out trash can and pots and pans drawers in kitchen. Laundry room has a laundry sink. Convenient drop zone with wall cabinets. All information is from plans and is subject to change.