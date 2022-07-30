4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900

Move right into this beautiful farmhouse in the Village and enjoy your weekends while the HOA maintains the yard. The front porch welcomes you as you enter the home and see the amazing light in the open concept space. The cook's kitchen features a Bertazzoni gas range and an oversized pantry. The primary is on the main with two other spacious bedrooms (one ensuite) upstairs. There is also a bonus room with built ins that is used as a theater room. Need a home office and guest space? Almost 600sf over the garage in beautifully finished space fits the bill. All of this with fenced yard and stone patio space. Don't miss out! SHOWINGS START SATURDAY, JULY 30th.