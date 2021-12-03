BRAND-NEW luxury home under construction in the ESTABLISHED Sherwood Forest/Knob View Place area! Built by award-winning Custom Homes By Hamrick, this home impresses with fine craftsmanship, an open/airy layout and professional decor by June Delugas Interiors; Nearly 1/2-acre lot (.43) with mature trees provides the perfect site for the daylight/walkout basement; Primary BR suite on main level with two walk-in closets and luxurious bathroom; Spectacular kitchen with island opens completely to living room and breakfast area -- includes a pantry and fine cabinetry/counter tops; Full-size laundry room with built-in cabinets; Second floor includes bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 along with two additional baths AND a bonus room; Beautifully finished walkout lower level with rec room, full bath and oversized garage; Best of all, COMFORT reigns supreme here with high-performance insulation, energy-efficient water heating, correctly sized HVAC systems and an ERV system promoting healthier indoor air!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $699,900
