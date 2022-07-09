4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $700,000

Luxury at its finest! This custom built 4 bed 2.5 bath home has 5000+ heated square feet, 2 zone HVAC, 9' ceilings, office space with built in shelving, shaker doors, granite counter tops throughout. glass cabinet doors with LED lights, wood floors, 4K security cameras, and a safe room to name a few. There are too many luxury/custom items to list! The basement is partially finished with drywall on half of the external walls, wired, and heated. The rooms for the basement are roughed. All materials to finish the basement convey. Sit on the back porch and enjoy the sounds of nature as the creek trickles by! There are 4+ acres to create your own slice of Heaven! Enjoy growing your garden in the fenced garden area. This property is a must see!