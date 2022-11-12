Wonderful variation on Isenhour Homes' Lily floor plan - this home has a large finished basement instead of an upstairs! Features include 3 main level bedrooms as well as a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, rec room and abundant storage on the lower level. Lovely informal eating area enables you to use the dining room as a study. Currently under construction in Brookberry Farm. ALL INFORMATION AND ROOM MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM PLANS AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $714,900
