 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $714,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $714,900

Wonderful variation on Isenhour Homes' Lily floor plan - this home has a large finished basement instead of an upstairs! Features include 3 main level bedrooms as well as a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, rec room and abundant storage on the lower level. Lovely informal eating area enables you to use the dining room as a study. Currently under construction in Brookberry Farm. ALL INFORMATION AND ROOM MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM PLANS AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert