4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $715,000

Beautiful and spacious traditional home on sidewalk street in Sherwood Forest. Open flow for entertaining. Great room w/ FP and wood floors, view of the well-landscaped backyard from the deck as well as below patio area, great outdoor entertaining spaces. The Kitchen is right off the great room and also open to the breakfast room with sitting area. Kitchen w/ wood floor, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite is on the main level with two walk-in closets, soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities and private water closet. 3 large BRs upstairs, one with an private bath and the other two share a a buddy bath with private vanity and large closets. Huge basement offers a Den w/ FP, game room, full bath, and plenty of unfinished space for all your hobbies and storage needs. Main level garage and laundry/mudroom with sink. Bonus sports court in backyard. Neighborhood pool and tennis available and access to muddy creek greenway.